Dr. Oz Tells CBN News USA Founded as a Judeo-Christian Country, Weighs in on 2020 Election, Puberty Blockers, More

CBN News Chief Political Analyst David Brody spoke with Dr. Mehmet Oz about his bid for Pennsylvania's Senate seat as the state's voters choose the Republican and Democrat candidates in primary voting.

President Trump has endorsed Dr. Oz and that has given him a boost in his attempt to win the GOP Pennsylvania primary.

We all know Dr. Oz the TV personality, offering medical tips and lifestyle ideas. But who is Dr. Oz as a person, and where does he stand on hot button issues?

Dr. Oz on Religion

In a wide-ranging interview, the candidate opened up about his Muslim beliefs saying he's married to a Christian and has Christian kids. "I'm a secular Muslim. I don't want any of these religious fanatics playing a role in American society," he explained.

He further clarified, "We don't want Sharia Law in America." Sharia law is a harsh brand of Islamic law that overrides any secular laws in countries and regions where Muslims practice it.

When Brody asked whether he believes America was founded on Judeo-Christian principles, he answered bluntly, "Yes, of course, it is. That's demonstrably true."

Dr. Oz on Medical Hot Button Issues

On the medical front, Dr. Oz told Brody the COVID pandemic revealed a lot of problems that need to be addressed. He says he's been in the thick of the pandemic fight, "going to war" against mandates and shut-downs, even calling for Dr. Fauci to be fired.

On the separate issues of transgender ideology, Dr. Oz says the child transgender movement is based on "false science," but he says the doctor and patient must decide the road forward, not politicians.

"My big issue with the whole transgender movement with kids is that it's based on false science. Let me give you a number that's gonna blow your mind... 85% of young children who say they're transgender will go back to their biological sex if they're just loved and let be."

He said he's "very dubious" about giving young children puberty blockers, but he still thinks that decision should be up to doctors and families. So he doesn't call for a ban on puberty blockers, warning that "when you mix politics with medicine you get politics."

Dr. Oz on 2020 Election Integrity

Regarding the 2020 election, Dr. Oz previously stated that there are all sorts of unanswered questions about what really happened in 2020.

But when Brody asked whether he would use Donald Trump's language of "rigged" or "stolen," he demurred. "I want to be careful," Oz says. "Republicans are about fixing things. I know for sure we've got to deal with 2020, but this is about knowing exactly what the diagnosis is so we can give it the right treatment."

