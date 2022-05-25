Georgia Governor Kemp Wins Republican Primary

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp celebrated his primary victory without mentioning former President Donald Trump, who had endorsed former U.S. Sen. David Perdue in the governor’s race.

“Conservatives across our state didn’t listen to the noise. They didn’t get distracted. They knew our record of fighting and winning for hard working Georgians,” Kemp told supporters at the College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta.

He thanked Perdue for a nice phone call earlier in the evening and for his support. He then turned his attention to his upcoming rematch with Democrat Stacey Abrams.

“Our battle is far from over. Tonight, the fight for the soul of our state begins to make sure that Stacey Abrams is not going to be our governor or the next president,” Kemp said.

He attacked Abrams’ “woke” agenda and said she’s not interested in Georgia and just wants to use the state as a steppingstone to the White House. He also criticized her approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

"When Georgia was the first state to reopen, Stacey Abrams campaigned for longer lockdowns. When Georgia got people back to work, Stacey Abrams wanted hardworking Georgians to stay in their basements. When Georgia got kids safely back in the classroom, Stacey Abrams wanted them to stay home in front of a screen. And when we gave people an option to wear a mask or get vaccinated, Stacey Abrams championed more government mandates on you and your family." He said.

Abrams ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.