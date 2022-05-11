GOP-Led Filibuster Dooms Senate's Attempt to Pass Women's Health Protection Act Assuring Abortion Access

The Senate rejected a Democratic-led bill Wednesday that would have guaranteed abortion rights nationwide.
Politico reports that all 50 Republicans and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W-VA) voted against S 4132, also known as the Women's Health Protection Act of 2022. The vote was 49-51 and Democrats needed 60 votes for the bill to pass.
Senate Democrats tried to move quickly to "codify" the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade ruling after someone leaked a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to the press indicating the court is poised to overturn Roe sometime this summer.
President Biden condemned Republicans for blocking the legislation.
"Once again – as fundamental rights are at risk at the Supreme Court – Senate Republicans have blocked passage of the Women's Health Protection Act, a bill that affirmatively protects access to reproductive health care," Biden said in a statement.
As CBN News previously reported, some states like California are preparing for a post-Roe reality in this country. California is moving to dramatically expand and fund the number of abortions performed in the state.
The Golden State is nationally known for its abortion-friendly laws and policies and is positioning itself to serve as an abortion destination for women from states that might implement broader restrictions on abortion.
In a statement Wednesday, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Americans do not approve of the radical bill.
"Senate Democrats' latest failed attempt to impose their radical late-term abortion agenda is another reminder of how extreme and out of touch they are. Americans overwhelmingly support commonsense pro-life protections and limits on abortion, but Democrats are doubling down on taxpayer-funded, unlimited abortion on demand up to the moment of birth."
She added, "Voters will hold Biden and Democrats accountable for being radical, cruel, and anti-science come November."
Have you have had an abortion, are contemplating ending your pregnancy, or would like pregnancy-related resources, please click here.
