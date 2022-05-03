CBN NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Trump Discusses Disney LGBTQ Controversy

CBN News Political Analyst David Brody sat down for an exclusive interview with former President Donald Trump Tuesday to talk about the transgender movement and the latest controversy with Disney.

The following is the transcript from one segment of the interview.

David Brody: This transgender movement is out of control. Joe Biden thinks there's at least three genders. What do you make of it specifically? And I am curious as it relates to whether or not you see this transgender movement, not transgender people, but the movement is evil, unbiblical, people say this is not the way it should be.

Donald Trump: That's not the way it should be. That's for sure. It is a terrible thing. And I mean, especially when you're taking children that don't even have this period to form. And you know, in many cases, I hear 60% of the cases, later in life, they say, Why did they do this to me? 60%. No, I think it's a terrible thing. I think what's happened with Disney and what Disney's doing? Well, Walt Disney is looking down. He's not happy. Okay. Well, is he said whatever happened to my beautiful Magic Kingdom? He's not happy. No, it's, it's a terrible thing. Who would? Who would think some of like, some of your questions are excellent. But who would think you would even have to ask questions about, like, things like this. You could also ask about men playing women's sports, competing against women in sports, and you see the records that are being broken by 38 seconds. You know, a swim record that's lasted for years, it gets broken by 38 seconds, which is, you know, unthinkable when you see some of the things that they talk about today, you can't even believe the questions being asked. It's so ridiculous.

Watch the CBN News interview with President Trump Wednesday on The 700 Club. Check local listings.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***