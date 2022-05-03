CBN NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump Reacts to Supreme Court's Document Leak

CBN News Political Analyst David Brody sat down for an exclusive interview with former President Donald Trump Tuesday to discuss the possibility of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

The following is the transcript from one segment of the interview.

David Brody: The Supreme Court this big deal, Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court now authenticating that draft opinion by Sam Alito, in essence overturning Roe v. Wade, were you surprised to see this?

Donald Trump: Well, we don't know exactly if that's true, because it was certainly something that they're working on it would imagine, I don't think anyone made it up. It sounded like him. He's a great man. By the way. He's a tremendous guy. But as a justice, he's just fantastic. And, and you have some, some great ones up there now. But we have to find out what that means. And somebody's going to do something about it. Are they going to try and change it? Is it real, nobody really knows. And they don't know who leaked it. I will say the leak was a terrible thing. You're just not used to that for the Supreme Court. We see it so much leaking in our world, in your world in my world. And although not so much. Now, it's very interesting. You know, you try and cover those leaks, but you've never seen it, or they've rarely seen it. In the Supreme Court. It was very shocking, I think. I think it was very bad thing for the court.

David Brody: Chuck Schumer says it's all your fault. Of course, if Roe v Wade gets overturned, obviously he's talking about those three pro-life Supreme Court justices.

Donald Trump: And yeah, well, a lot of people are very happy about that. So some people maybe say it's my fault. And some people say, thank you very much.

