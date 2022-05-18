Oz, McCormick Locked in Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate Race

Donald Trump's choice for Pennsylvania governor won his primary Tuesday night and his Senate pick was locked in an exceedingly close contest as the former president worked to expand his hold on the Republican Party.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon endorsed by Trump, was locked with former hedge fund manager David McCormick in a race that was too early to call.

In another of the night's closely watched races, John Fetterman, days after a stroke sent him to the hospital, easily won Pennsylvania's Democratic Senate primary — notching a major victory for his party's left flank.

Fetterman's opponent in the fall wasn't yet clear. Oz, the celebrity surgeon, and McCormick, who resigned in January as the CEO of Bridgewater Associates, one of the largest hedge funds in the world, were in an exceptionally tight race.

Commentator Kathy Barnette, who had appeared to be gaining late momentum in the race, was trailing.

"We're not gonna have a result tonight," Oz said shortly before midnight, before vowing to Trump, "I will make you proud."

Trump-endorsed candidates have won most Republican primaries around the U.S., but the former president's record is not perfect. Last week, Trump's choice for Nebraska governor, Charles Herbster, lost to traditional GOP establishment choice Jim Pillen.

Some Pennsylvania conservatives were suspicious of the ideological leanings of Oz, who gained fame as a frequent guest on Oprah Winfrey's talk show.

Trump, who has held campaign-style rallies with Oz, insists he's the best candidate to keep the Senate seat in Republican hands.