Recount Expected in Pennsylvania Senate Race as Trump-backed Dr. Oz, McCormick Neck and Neck

The results of Pennsylvania's Republican primary race for an open U.S. Senate seat are too close to call. When polls closed on Tuesday, Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon endorsed by former President Donald Trump, was neck and neck with former hedge fund manager David McCormick.

"So, we're not going to have a result tonight. When all the votes are tallied, I am confident we will win," Oz told supporters.

McCormick also sounded confident after the election. "We can see victory ahead, and it's all because of you," said McCormick.

The winner will face off against John Fetterman. The state's lieutenant governor won the Democratic nomination for Senate, despite undergoing an urgent heart procedure following a stroke last week.

The Pennsylvania primary has been closely watched around the country. The Republican field was a very tight three-person race between Oz, McCormick, and media commentator Kathy Barnette.

Oz and McCormick spent big, but Barnette was surging in the polls heading into primary day.

"It was Barnett. It was Barnett," said Republican voter Jessica Wilhelm. "I don't want to vote for Oz."

Stacy Steinly, another Republican voter agreed saying, "Kathy Barnette because I like everything she says. She's you know, pro-life. You know, I just, you know, everything she was saying, too."

But Barnette faced criticism for old tweets appearing to bash Muslims and pictures of her walking near members of the Proud Boys on January 6th.

All three GOP candidates courted Trump voters, but Dr. Oz got the coveted endorsement.

He thanked the former president after polls closed. "President Trump, after he endorsed me, continued to lean into this race in Pennsylvania, and God bless you, sir, for putting so much effort into this race," he said.

Other Trump-backed candidates also won.

Doug Mastriano won the Republican nomination for governor of Pennsylvania.

And in North Carolina, Rep. Ted Budd rode to victory in the Republican Senate primary.

But the Trump-backed candidate in North Carolina's U.S. House primary, Madison Cawthorn, had faced a series of scandals, and he conceded to state senator Chuck Edwards.

As the country moves toward the mid-term congressional elections in November, a new CNN poll reveals President Biden with a mere 40 percent approval rating.

The poll also shows that 65 percent of Americans are concerned about how things are going in the U.S. with 21 percent saying they are scared.

Meanwhile, in the Pennsylvania primary, it could take as long as three weeks for the recount results.