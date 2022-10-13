Biden Admin Announces New Policy for Venezuelan Migrants

The Biden administration is moving to curb the growing numbers of Venezuelans crossing the southern border illegally.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), this year there has been nearly four times the number of Venezuelans crossing the southern border than in 2021.

The DHS announced a new policy this week aimed at bringing the number of illegal crossings down and creating a more orderly process. The new policy will bypass the border by allowing up to 24,000 Venezuelans to fly directly into an interior port of entry.

Migrants who qualify will go through security screenings, complete health requirements such as vaccinations, and must have a U.S. supporter who can provide financial support. After arriving in the United States, the migrants will be able to apply for a work visa.

In 2022, U.S. Border Patrol arrests along the border topped more than 2 million for the first time, a statistic Republicans are using on the midterm campaign trail.

"Raphael Warnock has voted with Joe Biden to keep our border wide open," claimed Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK) at a campaign rally in support of GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker. "Five million illegal aliens have entered our country just since Joe Biden arrived in the White House."

There are also new developments in the White House response to photos that surfaced a year ago appearing to show border patrol agents whipping migrants.

Through a Freedom of Information request, The Heritage Foundation found out that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas learned via an email from the photographer who took the photos and believed the incident was being misconstrued, saying he never witnessed any whipping. And yet two hours later, Mayorkas said the following on national television:

"We, our entire nation, saw horrifying images that do not reflect who we are," said Mayorkas at a September 24, 2021, White House press conference. "We know that those images painfully conjured up the worst elements of our nation's ongoing battle against systemic racism."

With border crossings at an all-time high, even Democratic representatives of border towns are calling on President Biden and Vice President Harris to visit their districts as Republicans continue making immigration a key campaign issue.

