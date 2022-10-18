New Poll: Most Americans Disapprove of President Biden's Job Performance

A new poll shows most Americans disapprove of how President Joe Biden is handling his job.

The New York Times/Sienna poll shows:

Only 39 percent approve of President Biden's job performance,

While 58 percent disapprove.

Most of that disapproval of the president has to do with the current inflation decimating family budgets.

Low presidential approval ratings often indicate big losses for the party in power.

Democrats on the campaign trail have sought to change the topic by emphasizing abortion in an effort to energize voters.

However, only 5 percent of voters listed abortion as the biggest problem facing the country.

The poll of registered voters showed most see the economy as getting worse, and they're holding the Democrats responsible.

With rising inflation and the stock market steadily falling, likely voters said the economy was their most important concern among the issues facing the country. Since July, the economy as an important issue has jumped from 36 percent to 44 percent, higher than any other concern, the poll said. And among these voters, they look to Republicans to handle their economic worries by more than a two-to-one margin.

The poll showed Republicans currently have a 10-point lead among independent voters, gaining on Democrats who had a 3-point edge last month as undecided voters continue to look to Republicans to lead the country in the next Congress.

Independent women who favored Democrats by 14 points just a month ago, now back Republicans by 18 points.

The poll reveals that 49 percent of likely voters said they planned to vote for a Republican to represent them in Congress on Nov. 8, compared with 45 percent who planned to vote for a Democrat.

This figure shows an improvement for Republicans since last month when Democrats held a three-point advantage among voters in the last Times/Siena poll.

