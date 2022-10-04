CAPITOL HILL - Democrats held hearings last week putting abortion front and center leading into the midterm election. The focus was on proposed national abortion bans while pro-life advocates pushed for uniform restrictions across the country.

A handful of bills have already been proposed on Capitol Hill, aiming to put into place some form of national abortion restriction. After the Supreme Court's ruling, the issue is far from settled in Washington. Lawmakers went back and forth over the potential for national abortion restrictions at last week's hearings.

"All the scripture references were known in the womb before they were born. And for us or companies to have policies or laws to force people to violate their deeply held religious convictions is just wrong," said Georgia Republican Rep. Jody Hice.

Witnesses included Pittsburgh's Kelsey Leigh, who talked about the difficulty making her abortion decision when doctors told her the baby's health was at risk.

"If my pregnancy continued, he likely wouldn't have the ability to swallow, he may not have been able to breathe and his bones would've broken on delivery no matter the method," she told the committee.

Leigh said she wouldn't have been able to abort that child if there had been any ban in effect under 20 weeks.

Pro-life OB/GYN Dr. Monique Chireau Wubbenhorst told the committee that there was a difference between treatment of a miscarriage, explaining that medical treatment for miscarriages would certainly still be allowed even if abortions were not.

"Abortion not only poses risks to the mother, it is always lethal to the unborn child. It is my opinion that abortion is not healthcare," she told the committee.

It's unknown right now how much support national bans have among Republicans on Capitol Hill. Many believe the decision should be on the state level, especially with the end of Roe v. Wade. Others who are calling for a national ban believe their colleagues would ultimately side with them if it came down to a vote.

