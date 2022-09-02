Biden Calls 'MAGA Republicans' Threat to Democracy, GOP Blames Biden for Dividing Country

President Joe Biden called the Republican Party a “direct threat to our democracy” to encourage democrats to vote in a primetime speech at Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

After comparing Trump-led Republicans to “semi-fascists” earlier this week, the president doubled down on that narrative during Thursday’s address.

“Donald Trump and the MAGA represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation of our republic,” Biden said.

President Biden revived his 2020 campaign phrase "soul of the nation” in a speech that kicked off a two-month fight as democrats try to hold on to control of the House and Senate in the midterm elections.

“No matter what the White Supremacists and the extremists say – I bet on you, the American people, and it's paying off,” Biden said.

“While the threat Is real – I want to say as clearly as we can. We are not powerless in the face of these threats,” he added.

Biden's speech catered to a top concern held by Americans. A recent poll shows threats to American democracy leads the pack at 29%, with both sides apparently blaming the other for that threat. It was tied with the cost of living (29%). Jobs and the economy are a close second at (28%), followed by immigration and climate change (14%).

“Not every republican, not even the majority of republicans are MAGA Republicans, not every Republican embraces their extreme ideology,” the president said.

The speech came just over two months before the midterm elections. Biden's approval ratings have rebounded – but still remain low, in the 42% range. Republicans have been favored to take back the House of Representatives –and although democrats have gained some momentum recently, the GOP still seems to hold the advantage.

Republicans criticized Biden’s attacks.

“The first lines out of his mouth should be to apologize for slandering 10's-of-millions of Americans as fascist,” said House Republican Leader Kevin Mccarthy.

Many republicans believe the president’s address will further divide the country, and that it was nothing more than a campaign speech – turning voters’ attention away from other issues.

It's a messaging tactic analysts say Biden has used before.

"It comes right on the heels of the raid on Mar-A-Lago and several other things that seem to be a gearing up of, We have to get the American public's mind turned away from things like maybe the economy or the immigration situation,’” says Regent University communications professor Dr. Stephen Perry.



Former President Donald Trump responded to the speech on Truth Social.

"Someone should explain to Joe Biden, slowly but passionately, that MAGA means, as powerfully as mere words can get, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! If he doesn't want to Make America Great Again, which through words, action, and thought, he doesn't, then he certainly should not be representing the United States of America,” he said.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***