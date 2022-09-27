Walker vs. Warnock: This Dead Heat in GA Could Decide Who's in Charge of the Senate

Senate Republican hopeful Herschel Walker and Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock are locked in a dead heat in Georgia just weeks before the election.

The gap between the two couldn't be tighter. Two different polls from Marist and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week showed two different results. One with Warnock up five points, the other with Walker leading by two.

Walker has made being tougher on crime one of his top issues, while also drawing a contrast between his faith and Warnock's. Warnock is a pastor in Atlanta.

"I got into this Senate race not because I'm a Senator, because I'm not. I'm not a Senator, not a politician, I don't look like one don't sound like one. I got into this because it's a calling. I think the lord Jesus has blessed me so much," Walker told CBN.

The race has huge implications for Capitol Hill. The winner could tip the balance of power in the Senate. The midterm elections can often be a referendum on the party in power.

Poll Could Spell Trouble for Democrats in Midterm Elections, GOP Rolls Out 'Commitment to America'

"Now in 2022, it's going to be at least a very Republican-friendly year. It may end up being a great year, but that's one thing that has shifted. Even though Biden won Georgia in 2020, it was very narrowly, and Democrats really don't have any margin for error," said Inside Elections editor Nathan Gonzales.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tempered expectations for taking back the chamber earlier this year when he talked about "candidate quality" being a factor in winning races. Walker said McConnell didn't need to worry about him.

"Oh I know he wasn't talking about me, but that's one of the things I told people is I'm not running for this Senate seat for the people in Washington, I'm running for the people in Georgia. That's who I represent," Walker told CBN News.

Multiple requests for comment for this story to Senator Warnock's campaign were not returned.

There could be no winner declared in November. Georgia allows for runoffs if no candidate gets a majority of votes. It's how Warnock won his current seat, and it could be set up to happen again.

