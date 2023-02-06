Biden to Deliver State of the Union Address Tuesday Night

President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

It will be Biden’s first speech to a joint session of Congress since Republicans took control of the House.

Biden is now facing a divided government in which dueling views of the nation will force Democrats and Republicans to make compromises or face breakdowns on the budget and debt.

With painfully high prices for food and gas, many Americans aren't too happy with the state of the country. A Washington Post-ABC News poll shows that 62 percent of Americans say Biden's presidency has achieved "little or nothing" or "not very much."

Biden’s highest-profile speech of the year will come against the backdrop of the approaching one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine, a string of mass of shootings in California, the beating death of Tyre Nichols by police in Memphis, and as the president contemplates an announcement about a 2024 run for the presidency.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will give the Republican response right after Biden's speech.

CBN News will provide Livestream coverage of the event on Tuesday night.