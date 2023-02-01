FBI Searches Biden's Beach Home in Delaware for Even More Classified Documents

The FBI conducted an extensive search of President Joe Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home on Wednesday. It comes after agents already searched his Wilmington, Delaware home for 13 hours on Jan. 20, locating additional classified documents.

Biden's lawyer Bob Bauer said, "The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate." After the search, he said no classified documents were discovered at the beach house.

The quietly executed search stands in stark contrast to the FBI's raid with police lights flashing in front of former President Donald Trump's home last year before the midterm elections.

And new details are coming to light, raising further questions of political favoritism related to the investigation and coverage of Biden's mishandling of classified documents.

The questions are centered around reports that the FBI had also searched the offices of a think tank bearing the president's name last fall. Agents reportedly searched the Penn-Biden Center in mid-November.

That came after lawyers found about 10 classified documents in the former office of the president earlier that month.

The White House has made several statements, months after the discovery of the documents, but the FBI search of the center had not been disclosed at the time. It's unclear whether any additional classified material was uncovered then.

But questions remain about why the Biden classified document discoveries were only disclosed months after the midterm congressional elections.

