First Official 2024 Trump Challenger Tossing Her Hat Into the Race

There's a new development in the Republican bid for the 2024 presidential race – the first official challenger to former President Trump is about to join the race.

Nikki Haley, who served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, is expected to announce her candidacy in less than two weeks.

In 2021, Haley said she would not run against Trump. But according to Fox News, Trump recently told reporters Haley called him to discuss a presidential bid and he told her to "go by her heart."

Haley, 51, was also a former governor of South Carolina for six years. She is generally seen as a pro-life, political conservative. When she governed South Carolina, she signed abortion prohibitions into law in her state. After the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Haley said states, and not “unelected justices,” should control abortion policy.

HALEY to CBN NEWS: 'If You Want Something Done...Ask a Woman'

At the moment, Haley appears to primarily be targeting President Biden rather than Trump. She's presenting herself as a younger candidate, saying America is ready for the next generation of leaders.

It’s time for a new generation.

It’s time for new leadership.

And it’s time to take our country back. America is worth the fight—and we’re just getting started. pic.twitter.com/L93Q6WirzD — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 21, 2023

When CBN's David Brody asked her in 2021 about Biden's mental capacity, she called for a "cognitive test" for older government leaders. Biden is now 80.

"You look at Biden, and I think there's a concern. I think there's a concern when people say, 'Who's really making the decisions here?' He keeps giving signals that he's not with it, so it's not people hating on Biden. It's Biden really showing the country that he's not totally in charge and that makes everyone nervous."

"We seriously need to have a conversation, that if you're going to have anyone, above a certain age, in a position of power, whether it's the House, whether it's the Senate, whether it's vice president, whether it's president, you should have some sort of cognitive test, just like you have to show your tax returns," Haley told CBN. "You should have some sort of health screening so that people have faith in what you're doing. And right now, let's face it, we've got a lot of people in leadership positions that are old and that's not being disrespectful. That's a fact."

Haley reportedly will make her announcement in Charleston on February 15th.

My family and I have a big announcement to share with you on February 15th! And yes, it’s definitely going to be a Great Day in South Carolina! Be sure to RSVP here: https://t.co/fxxxpBbW2b pic.twitter.com/2QJIo0H7Jo — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 1, 2023

Trump is currently the sole Republican officially seeking his party's 2024 nomination.

On Saturday, he was in South Carolina for the initial kickoff of his presidential campaign, standing alongside Gov. Henry McMaster who had served as Haley's lieutenant governor.