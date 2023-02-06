CBN News to Cover Biden State of the Union Address Tuesday Night

President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

It will be Biden’s first speech to a joint session of Congress since Republicans took control of the House. Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will give the Republican response right afterward.

Biden is now facing a divided government in which dueling views of the nation will force Democrats and Republicans to make compromises or face breakdowns on the budget and debt.

He's expected to tout a strong economy and claim credit for a better-than-expected jobs report, but Republicans say the American people don't feel any difference.

With painfully high prices for food, gas, and home heating, many Americans aren't too happy with the state of the country. A Washington Post-ABC News poll shows that 4 out of every 10 Americans say they're worse off financially since Biden took office. And 62 percent of Americans say Biden's presidency has achieved "little or nothing" or "not very much."

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said, "WhiIe the President thinks he has numbers to tout, the average American family knows better, which is why they voted for House Republicans to have a change in leadership in Congress, and we're going to hold this president accountable."

Biden’s highest-profile speech of the year will come against the backdrop of a special counsel investigation into his potential mishandling of classified documents. On top of that, you have the threat of recession, Russia's war in Ukraine, and growing tensions with China. And then there's the battle over raising the country's debt ceiling, which Republicans are using to try and rein in more big spending bills.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said, "The runaway spending of the last few years, it's over. No blank checks."

Meanwhile, as the president contemplates an announcement about a 2024 run for the presidency, a new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that even Democrats don't want Biden to be president again. A mere 37% of Democrats say they want him to seek a second term.

CBN News will provide Livestream coverage of the State of the Union Address on Tuesday night.