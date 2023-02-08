The Hunter Biden Laptop Cover-up Lands in the House Oversight Committee

The evidence is clear now. In its pre-Elon Musk era, Twitter censored the Hunter Biden laptop story right before the 2020 election, silencing a serious news report and the conservative voices who tried to raise awareness about it. Now, the new GOP-controlled House is looking for some answers.

The "Twitter Files" that have been released since Musk's takeover show that just days before the 2020 presidential election, the Biden campaign demanded that Twitter scrub information critical of the candidate and his son Hunter.

Months ago it was also revealed that the FBI had actually held 'weekly' meetings with Twitter, warning the big tech giant to censor the Hunter Biden story.

Today lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee demanded to hear the truth from employees.

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said, "It appears to be you failed at your jobs. You were entrusted with the highest level of power at Twitter, but when you were faced with the New York Post story, instead of allowing people to judge the information for themselves you rushed to find a reason for why the American people shouldn't see it."

"In a matter of hours, you were deciding on the truth of a story that spans years and dozens of international transactions. You did this because you were terrified of Joe Biden not winning the election in 2020, that's what it appeared," Comer said.

Democratic members of the committee accused Republicans of spreading misinformation in favor of President Trump.

Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) said, "Republicans are on a taxpayer-funded mission to attack their political rivals and they are feeding the flames of conspiracy in the process. With the release of the Twitter Files, Donald Trump has seized the moment to further his own conspiracies about the 2020 election."

CBN News spoke with Jake Denton, a research associate in the tech policy center at The Heritage Foundation, for more about Big Tech censorship.

