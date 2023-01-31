70th National Prayer Breakfast Aims to Return to Roots, Build Unity

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Here in the nation's capital, it's not easy to unite lawmakers from both sides of the aisle. But for 70 years, people have put aside politics to gather for an annual D.C. tradition – the National Prayer Breakfast.

It's happening this Thursday. Since 1953, the annual multi-faith event has been urging political and religious leaders to meet, pray, and build relationships.

Every president since Dwight D. Eisenhower has headlined the event.

This is the first year that the international foundation known as "The Fellowship" will no longer run the event. Congress is now taking over after concerns over espionage within that secretive group.

This year's breakfast seems to be about getting the event back to its roots, now more focused on a time of prayer between Congress and the president.

CBN News' Faith Nation spoke with Republican Congressman Tim Walberg from Michigan for more about this year's prayer breakfast. Video of that interview will be available shortly.

Meanwhile, before the Prayer Breakfast kicks off, Liberty Counsel is co-sponsoring a National Gathering for Prayer & Repentance on Wednesday at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. from 6:30 a.m. ET until 8:30 a.m. ET.

The event will be streamed online with a two-hour delay beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET at PrayDC.org. Participants can pray along with Members of Congress and Christian leaders from across the nation who are joining together for prayer and repentance

