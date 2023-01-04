'A National Embarrassment': Democrat Gov. Now Sending Migrants to NYC, Chicago

A Democrat governor is now busing migrants to other major cities across the country, including New York City.

The Daily Mail reports Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) called NYC Mayor Eric Adams Monday night to tell him of the plan to send a large number of migrants to his city.

"We were notified yesterday that the governor of Colorado is now stating that they are going to be sending migrants to places like New York and Chicago," Adams said Tuesday during an interview with WABC radio.

The mayor called the migrant crisis a "national embarrassment."

"This is just unfair for local governments to have to take on this national obligation. We've done our job. There's no more room at the inn," Adams said.

"This has really impacted on the quality of life in New York, and our ability to provide everyday long-term New Yorkers on the needs that they have during this difficult time. So this must be addressed," he added.

The establishment news media previously criticized Republican governors like Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott when they transported migrants to northern cities. But Colorado's Democrat governor is making similar arguments for the practice.

Polis told Politico that his state has been helping migrants reach their final destinations — including New York City — for weeks. The only change has been a recent winter storm and ensuing travel catastrophe that created a backlog of migrants wanting to leave Denver, which is now being cleared.

Polis' office said in a statement "about 70% of the migrants arriving in Denver don't have Colorado as a final destination and due to weather and workforce shortage, they have been experiencing transportation cancellations. In order to facilitate the safe and voluntary transit of people to their desired destination."

"No one should play politics with the lives of migrants who came here to escape oppression, and in Colorado, we are honoring our values of treating people with dignity and respect," Polis said in the statement. "We are simply carrying out our values of treating every human being with dignity and respect. Coloradans would expect nothing less from us to uphold our shared values to assist people fleeing oppression."

"The stories I've heard firsthand from migrants are heartbreaking and we are helping these individuals complete their long and arduous journey. States and cities cannot continue to bear this burden alone and Congress needs to finally step up - we need an immediate route to work permits, and to finally enact better border security and immigration reform," he continued.

Although Colorado is not a border state, it has been dealing with a constant influx of migrants who crossed the U.S. southern border seeking asylum. Over the past month, more than 3,500 migrants have arrived in Denver, according to the city, and each night around 1,800 asylum seekers have sought shelter in the city, according to Politico.

The constant flow of migrants into Denver caused Mayor Michael Hancock to declare a state of emergency last month.

As CBN News reported in December, over the last fiscal year, a whopping 2.7 million people crossed the U.S. southern border illegally.

The U.S. Supreme Court stepped into the fray on Dec. 27, keeping pandemic-era limits on immigration in place indefinitely. The high court extended a temporary stay that Chief Justice John Roberts issued earlier last month after conservative-leaning states appealed to the court, warning that an increase in migration would take a toll on public services and cause an "unprecedented calamity" that they said the federal government had no plan to deal with.

Under the Supreme Court's order, the case will be argued in February and the stay will be maintained until the justices decide the case.

The limits often referred to as Title 42 in reference to a 1944 public health law, were invoked under then-President Donald Trump at the beginning of the pandemic. Under the restrictions, officials have expelled asylum-seekers inside the United States 2.5 million times and turned away most people who requested asylum at the border on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The court's decision comes as thousands of migrants have gathered on the Mexican side of the border, filling shelters and worrying advocates who are scrambling to figure out how to care for them.

Meanwhile, Mexican cartels are taking full advantage of the chaos.

"There's been about five or six ranches along the border here close that have been bought by the cartels. And they bivouac out of there and they stage loads out of there and stage people out of there and drugs out of there," Billy Darnell, former sheriff of Hidalgo County, New Mexico, told CBN News.