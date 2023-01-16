House Republicans Demand Visitor Logs from Biden's Home in Classified Docs Probe

Congressional Republicans want to know who visited Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware after the White House acknowledged Saturday that a third set of classified material has been discovered there.

In a letter to the White House, the incoming head of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer (R-KY), demanded the administration turn over all information related to its searches uncovering classified documents at the Biden home, as well as the visitor's log to the residence, stating "President Biden's mishandling of classified materials raises the issue of whether he has jeopardized our national security."

"My concern is that a special counsel was called for, but yet after that, we still had the president's personal attorneys, who have no security clearance, still rummaging around the president's residence looking for things," Comer told CNN. "We want to know the visitor logs to the residence. We want to know who had access."

The House Judiciary Committee is also launching it's own probe into how the Department of Justice has handled the case.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said, "Congress has an independent, constitutional obligation to oversee all aspects of the Justice Department. And that includes special counsels as well."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Even the outgoing chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), says national security may have been jeopardized by Biden's mishandling of classified docs.

"We have asked for an assessment in the intelligence community of the Mar-a-Lago documents. I think we ought to get that same assessment of the documents found in the home of President Biden," Schiff said.

Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow called the development 'embarrassing,' but accused Republicans of trying to make political hay out of it.

"This is the kind of thing that the Republicans love, 'Let's talk about investigations. Let's create chaos,'" Stabenow told NBC.

Republicans accuse the Justice Department of a double standard in the way Democrat presidents have been treated, compared to the raid on Donald Trump's residence last year.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) complained, "Clinton mishandles classified information and they get a certain treatment. Biden mishandles classified information, they get treated a certain way. And then of course, President Trump gets his home raided 91 days before this midterm election."

Democrats claim the difference is the Biden team handled the discovery of the classified material properly, while saying Trump's lawyers stonewalled federal investigators for months.

MORE: A Vice President Cannot Declassify Sensitive Material