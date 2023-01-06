McCarthy Nears Victory for Speaker After Flipping Votes of 15 Republican Holdouts

Republican Kevin McCarthy flipped 15 colleagues to support him in dramatic votes Friday for House speaker. It was a major sign of progress for the embattled leader on the fourth day and the 13th ballot of a grueling standoff in the new 118th Congress.

The changed votes from the conservative holdouts including the chairman of the conservative Freedom Caucus put McCarthy closer to seizing the gavel.

The stunning turnaround came after McCarthy agreed to many of the detractors' demands -- including the reinstatement of a longstanding House rule that would allow any single member to call a vote to oust him from office.

The showdown that has stymied the new Congress came against the backdrop of the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, mob attack on the U.S. Capitol building.

Glimpses of a deal with conservative holdouts who have been blocking McCarthy's rise emerged but was still out of reach after three dismal days and 13 failed votes in a political spectacle unseen in a century.

Arriving at the Capitol Friday morning, an upbeat McCarthy said to reporters, "We're going to make progress. We're going to shock you."

But there's no deal yet, he told colleagues on a private morning call, according to a Republican familiar with the call and granted anonymity to discuss it.

The chamber is unable to swear in members and begin its 2023-24 session. McCarthy told lawmakers there were no plans to adjourn for the weekend, one Republican said, but it might be difficult to keep them in town.

The agreement McCarthy presented to the holdouts from the conservative Freedom Caucus and others centers around rules changes they have been seeking for months. Those changes would shrink the power of the speaker's office and give rank-and-file lawmakers more influence in drafting and passing legislation.

Even if McCarthy is able to secure the votes he needs, he will emerge as a weakened speaker, having given away some powers, leaving him constantly under threat of being voted out by his detractors. But he would also be potentially emboldened as a survivor of one of the more brutal fights for the gavel in U.S. history.

At the core of the emerging deal is the reinstatement of a House rule that would allow a single lawmaker to make a motion to "vacate the chair," essentially calling a vote to oust the speaker. McCarthy had resisted allowing a return to the longstanding rule that former Speaker Nancy Pelosi had done away with, because it had been held over the head of past Republican Speaker John Boehner, chasing him to early retirement. But it appears he had no other choice.

The chairman of the chamber's Freedom Caucus, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, appeared receptive to the proposed package, tweeting an adage from Ronald Reagan, "Trust but verify."

Other wins for the holdouts include provisions in the proposed deal to expand the number of seats available on the House Rules Committee, to mandate 72 hours for bills to be posted before votes, and to promise to try for a constitutional amendment that would impose federal limits on the number of terms a person could serve in the House and Senate.

It could be the makings of a deal to end a standoff that has left the House unable to fully function. Members have not been sworn in and almost no other business can happen.

A memo sent out by the House's chief administrative officer Thursday evening said that committees "shall only carry out core Constitutional responsibilities." Payroll cannot be processed if the House isn't functioning by Jan. 13.