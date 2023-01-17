Trump to CBN News: 'Obviously, It's a Cover Up' Involved in Biden Docs Scandal

Former President Trump is calling out President Biden for his classified documents scandal.

Both men are facing investigations over their handling of classified material - Trump for having documents from his presidency, and Biden for having documents from his vice presidency during the Obama administration.

In August, the FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in a highly publicized event to get an estimated 100 documents back after months of negotiations with his lawyers. In an interview with CBN's David Brody, Trump said Biden's case is much more serious.

"Obviously, it's a cover-up. It's a very sad situation," Trump said. "We have a much different situation. I was president, I have the right to declassify as president. A vice president as you know, can't do that. And we have literally a fortress here, you could say it's an armed fortress. Mar-a-Lago was built as the southern White House. We were locked and ready and we have Secret Service there at all times, so it's a much different situation. I see that they have their classified documents sitting on the floor in a big pile in a garage someplace. And that's a big problem I think for them."

Trump sees trouble ahead for Biden.

"But it's a problem. There's no question about it," Trump told CBN News. "And now they're saying there are many other places that he stored documents. And it brings Obama into the picture, as you can imagine because the documents are early Obama documents from the Obama administration. And now, I guess they're getting him involved. How come he allowed that to happen?"

Three sets of classified documents – about 20 altogether – have been discovered at Biden's home and former office.

House Republicans are pursuing investigations, calling for a list of visitors at Biden's home to be released. The White House says no such log exists.

Overall, Trump is concerned with the escalating level of investigations from the political class in Washington.

"I don't know. It'd be nice if all the investigations could stop because we're like investigation central in this country. No country in the world has anything like this. You want to make America great again, and this nonsense is, just never ends."

