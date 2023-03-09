Claiming Victory: Former Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Keeps License After Public Censure

Former Trump attorney and outspoken Christian conservative Jenna Ellis was publicly censured Wednesday by a Colorado judge for comments made surrounding the contested 2020 presidential election.

The Honorable Bryon M. Large, who serves as Colorado's Presiding Disciplinary Judge, said Ellis, "repeatedly made misrepresentations on national television and on Twitter, undermining the American public's confidence in the 2020 presidential election."

However, despite her legal team's acknowledgment of misrepresentations, the stipulation documents reviewed by CBN News show that there was no agreement by Ellis to fraud, dishonesty or deceit, which has been falsely reported by several news outlets.

While Ellis's legal team believes she could have been clearer during certain media appearances regarding the difference between her opinion and the legal proceedings at the time, she was never the attorney of record on any of the pending cases at the time. A source close to the case says her team agreed to the public censure knowing full well she wouldn't be able to get a fair trial in a liberal blue state like Colorado.

The legal action was brought by the controversial 65 Project, a group made up of many lawyers and politicians who have publicly stated their opposition to Donald Trump. They have been seeking penalties, such as suspension and disbarment against attorneys who they say made dubious election claims.

In this case, however, despite a hostile political climate in a deep blue state, Ellis's team believes she beat expectations. "This was politically motivated from the start from Democrats and Never Trumpers," Jenna Ellis tells CBN News. "They ultimately failed in their attempt to deprive me of my bar license. I'm glad to have this behind me and remain in good standing in the State of Colorado."

The 65 Project has come under criticism for pursuing bar investigations in such a public fashion complete with a media rollout. Normally, these disputes occur in private.

Beyond being targeted by the 65 Project, Ellis, who has been a fierce defender of Judeo-Christian principles on her social media platforms, was up against a judge who has been sympathetic to the LGBT community. Judge Large proudly displays a plaque with the pronouns, "he/him" on his public desk. He's been actively involved in the LGBT community throughout his career, having been previously named Attorney of the Year by the Colorado LGBT Bar Association.

Ellis's team believes that this is a victory considering she was up against a judge and a state with liberal views. "My client remains a practicing attorney in good standing in the State of Colorado. In a very heated political climate, we have secured the correct outcome," Michael Melito, attorney for Jenna Ellis tells CBN News.