'DOJ Wouldn't Take the Case:' Top Republicans Blast Investigation as Trump Awaits Possible Indictment

Former President Donald Trump is awaiting word whether he will be indicted on allegations of hush-money payments, reportedly made on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign.

A Manhattan grand jury that has been hearing evidence in the case resumes Wednesday. If indicted, this will be the first criminal case against a former U.S. president.

Law enforcement is bracing for demonstrations and possible violence as Trump called on supporters to protest if he is arrested. In Washington, D.C. fencing is back in place around the U.S. Capitol. And in New York, police have set up barricades outside the Manhattan criminal court as demonstrators on both sides gather in the city.

"The NYPD is doing their normal role of making sure that there are no inappropriate actions in the city," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Top Republicans are blasting the Manhattan District Attorney's investigation into payments to a former adult-film actress over an alleged affair as purely political.

"DOJ wouldn't take the case," said Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). "Federal District of New York didn't take the case. Cy Vance wouldn't take the case. Bragg wouldn't take the case. And then what changed? President Trump announces he's running for president and shazam, now they're going to. We're going to have some bookkeeping error from seven years ago is misdemeanor."'

All of this comes amid new revelations in a separate investigation, involving Trump's handling of classified documents.

According to ABC News, a federal judge found that the special counsel investigating the case presented compelling preliminary evidence that Trump may have broken the law.

The special counsel argued that the former president's attorneys should be forced to testify, claiming Trump knowingly misled them to file a sworn statement that he knew was false.

The statement certified that after a diligent search of Mar-a-Lago, the Trump team turned over all classified documents. When the FBI raided his home two months later, they found more than 100 additional classified documents.

CBN News Chief Political Analyst David Brody recently spoke on The 700 Club about the issue of Trump's lawyer being ordered to violate attorney-client privilege.

"The prosecutors – Jack Smith and others – potentially think that there was some sort of crime committed in the discussions between Trump and the communications between Trump and his lawyer here, Evan Corcoran," explained Brody. "So, I think that's the issue here."

Meanwhile, the Secret Service and New York police are coordinating plans including court security and potential surrender for booking in the event that the former president is indicted.