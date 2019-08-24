28,000 People Attend First Night of SoCal Harvest, More Than 2,100 Declare Their Faith

The first night of SoCal Harvest drew 28,000 people, along with 2,150 declaring their faith in Christ.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the SoCal Harvest. It's the longest-running large-scale evangelistic event in American history.

"Heaven is not for perfect people," Evangelist Greg Laurie said. "Heaven is for forgiven people. You can be forgiven tonight."

We had an amazing night for the kick off of the 30th annual SoCal Harvest. Incredible music from @4kingandcountry @PassionMusic and Dennis Agajanian.

28,000 people were there with 2100 making professions of faith. pic.twitter.com/k0dG3FFNn2 — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) August 24, 2019

Laurie Senior Pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California, discussed America's need for a restored relationship with Christ which Harvest is preparing to do.

The Harvest team wants to reach over one million people and see 100,000 declarations of faith through crusades in Southern California, Boise, Idaho, and Los Angeles over the next 20 months.

"The only hope for America is a spiritual awakening, and the only hope is the message of the gospel because Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever," Laurie said.

What a start to the Harvest Crusade with ⁦@greglaurie⁩ - God is all over this place - Angels Stadium of Anaheim pic.twitter.com/aEjUyZtwPA — Tim Clinton (@DrTimClinton) August 24, 2019

"We want to kick off this year's event with a special tribute to those who serve us," Laurie said. "You know we talk about heroes … but a hero is someone who is willing to put their life on the line, and as far as I'm concerned anyone who takes on the uniform to serve us in the armed services is a hero."

We just unfurled a gigantic American Flag to honor Veterans who have served our country as well as those that serving us today in uniform. God Bless America! pic.twitter.com/Dl8mW57twP — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) August 24, 2019

When asked what's changed over the last 30 years, the Southern California pastor said a lot has changed, but there's one thing that remains constant.

"Our music has changed. Our graphics have changed. Technology has changed. But here's what has not changed, that moment that the gospel is proclaimed," he said.

Each nightly event will feature some of the top Christian musical artists including Passion, Phil Wickham, Dennis Agajanian, For King & Country, Graham Saber, Jeremy Camp, Lecrae, Newsboys, and Chris Tomlin.

In an interview with CBN News, Laurie said people who attend the event or watch it via television and/or live stream can expect something fun, exciting, engaging, relevant, but at the same time, something that really elevates the message of the gospel.

For more information about the SoCal Harvest Crusade, click here.

SoCal Harvest to be Broadcast Live on the CBN News Channel

For the first time in the SoCal Harvest history, the event will be televised live on the CBN News Channel. The event will begin at 7:00 pm Pacific/10:00 pm Eastern on Friday, Aug. 23, and Saturday, Aug. 24.

On Sunday, Aug. 25, the event will begin at 6:00 pm Pacific/9:00 Eastern.

There are several ways to watch the CBN News Channel. To find out if you have the CBN News Channel in your area, click here.

The CBN News Channel is also available on your Roku or on the CBN News App.

You can also watch the CBN News Channel on CBNNews.com on the right side of your computer screen.