'Best Day Of My Life': Young Eagles Fan Meets His Hero Quarterback Carson Wentz

Even though he had to wait for a few hours, 11-year-old Giovanni Hamilton got to meet his hero, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

With help from New Jersey-based nonprofit organization, Bianca's Kids, Giovanni was able to attend the Eagles training camp on July 26 at Novacare Complex in Philadelphia.

"The whole goal was to meet Carson, but it was never guaranteed. When it happened, it was perfect. It was magic. It was Christmas in July," Giovanni's mom, Shannon Algarin, told the Philadelphia Inquirer .

Wentz came out, gave him a hug, a fist bump and signed his jersey.

"I'm still geeking out. I still cannot believe that I met him," Giovanni said.

Giovanni has the genetic disorder, Schwartz Jampel Syndrome which prevents his jaw from growing. He's had 12 surgeries and the most recent was in May. He found the courage to endure that surgery for the possibility of meeting his hero. The hope of going to training camp this summer is what got Giovanni through it.

The boy was inspired that Wentz was able to come back from knee surgery and then back surgery.

"If he can do that and be strong, I'm gonna do that too," he said.

Giovanni had prepared a speech for when he met the Eagles quarterback. He planned to tell him that he would bounce back from his surgeries too. But with all the excitement, all he could say was, "You're my hero."

Giovanni is scheduled to have another surgery in December. He is hoping that those heartfelt memories with Wentz will make surgery a little less painful.