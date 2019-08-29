Bracing for Dorian: Dangerous Category 3 Hurricane Takes Aim from Florida to South Carolina

As the holiday weekend approaches, Hurricane Dorian is getting stronger and moving towards the US mainland.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects Dorian to grow into a dangerous Category 3 hurricane during the next two days as it passes near the Bahamas.

Dennis Feltgen, a meteorologist at the NHC, says it could hit anywhere from Florida to South Carolina.

"This will be a large storm approaching the Southeast," he said.

Dorian will likely close in on Florida by Sunday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Dorian's high winds ripped the Virgin Islands, knocking out power in some areas.

But it largely spared Puerto Rico, centering about 90 miles north of San Juan. It's a huge relief for the US territory, still struggling to rebuild homes and its power grid in the wake of Hurricane Maria, which struck the island in September of 2017.

In the US, Florida residents are already stockpiling water and other essential supplies.

County governments on the state's east-central coast are distributing sandbags.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says residents should prepare their homes for the storm, make sure they have seven days worth of supplies and follow the storm's movements closely.



He has declared a state of emergency for the counties in the storm's path.