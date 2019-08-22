Calmest Hurricane Season in 35 Years... but It May Be About to Heat Up

The US is just over a month into hurricane season, and so far... so good.

The Atlantic Ocean has remained fairly calm. Experts say it's been the calmest season in more than 35 years. That's a welcome relief after some epic destruction by Hurricanes Florence and Michael last year.

The last time the US went this far into the season without seeing any significant named storms was back in 1982.

And while the latest hurricane forecasts predict relative calm for the rest on the month, it most likely won't last. Accuweather says August 20th through September 11th typically marks a big increase in tropical activity.

"We are within the most likely time of the year for tropical development across the Atlantic basin and any feature that can acquire a low-level circulation can also evolve into an organized tropical feature," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski says.

A minor Tropical Storm named Chantal formed earlier this week in the North Atlantic, but it fizzled out and was so far north it never posed a danger to the US.

This loop of Tropical Storm #Chantal was seen by #GOESEast on Aug. 21, 2019 via Day Cloud Phase Distinction RGB. It is now considered a tropical depression and is not threatening any land areas. More imagery: https://t.co/QNL83dFCpJ pic.twitter.com/rqAn17ppmQ — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) August 22, 2019

Meanwhile, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is keeping an eye on a system of thunderstorms around the Bahamas to see if it develops into anything major.