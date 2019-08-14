China Suggests US Has Hand in Hong Kong Protests: 'Mind Your Own Business'

Hong Kong's international airport has reopened after violent clashes between protestors and police Tuesday.

The country's government got an injunction forbidding protestors to block access after the airport was shut down for a second day.

Hundreds of flights were canceled, stranding frustrated passengers.

"All they know is they're angry and nobody is listening," said one traveler.

Ten weeks of protests have shaken the city. What began as protests against a law that would have allowed criminal extraditions to China escalated in massive calls for more democracy.

"This may be the last resort for us as an effective movement for us to force the government to reply to our demands," said an unnamed protestor.

Beijing-appointed leader Carrie Lam issued a plea for the protests to stop, saying protestors are putting the city on the 'path of no return.'

Many fear a crackdown could be coming from mainland China. Chinese leaders accuse the protestors of carrying out terrorist acts.

Anti-riot police and military trucks are carrying out exercises in a city near the border. And satellite photos spotted military vehicles assembled in a stadium across the harbor.

All this is playing out as the Trump administration is engaged in a trade war with China. Markets responded positively Tuesday after President Trump backed off threats to impose tariffs on some Chinese goods in September.

Products, including smartphones, laptops, videogames, and even Bibles will stay tariff-free until December for the Christmas shopping season.

While some fear the ongoing trade war could hurt the US economy, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short, said on CBN's Faith Nation program, the administration does not fear economic blowback.



"On the trade front, the reality is that we don't see a recession," explained Short. "We do think for decades, presidents, Republicans and Democrats alike have assumed that if we trade with China then you'll see other freedom reforms happen."

He added, "The reality is it remains a communist regime. It continues to persecute Christians. It's a communist regime that continues to steal intellectual property, that doesn't honor its trade deals and this administration has decided it's about time somebody stood up and began to change the dynamic."

If the Chinese do crack down on Hong Kong, it's likely to deliver a serious blow to the US-China relationship.

President Trump has said he hopes it resolves peacefully.

"I hope it works peacefully. Hope nobody gets hurt. I hope nobody gets killed," he said.

But later he pointed out in a tweet that Chinese forces are building up near the border, urging everyone to be calm.

Meanwhile, China is refusing two US warships permission to dock in their port. The regime is also pushing back at criticism by US lawmakers, telling them to mind their own business and suggesting the US has had a hand in the protests.