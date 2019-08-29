DOJ Inspector General: Comey Violated FBI Policies in Handling of Memos

The Justice Department Inspector General says former FBI Director James Comey violated FBI policies in his handling of memos that documented private conversations with President Donald Trump.

The watchdog office said Comey broke the federal bureau's rules by giving one memo containing unclassified information to a friend with instructions to share the contents with a reporter. After he was fired in May of 2017, the former director also failed to notify the FBI that he kept some of the memos in a safe at his home, according to the report.

To read the Inspector General's report, click here.

In all, Comey wrote seven memos between January 2017 and April 2017 after having conservations with the president.

"By not safeguarding sensitive information obtained during the course of his FBI employment, and by using it to create public pressure for official action, Comey set a dangerous example for the over 35,000 current FBI employees and the many thousands more former FBI employees who similarly have access to or knowledge of non-public information," the report says.

However, the inspector general found "no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media."

One week after he was fired, Comey provided a copy of the memo about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to Dan Richman, his personal lawyer, and a close friend, and instructed him to share the contents with a specific reporter from The New York Times.

Comey has said he wanted to make details of that conversation public to prompt the appointment of a special counsel to lead the FBI's investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

One day after the story broke, former FBI Director Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel.

The inspector general's office found Comey's explanation lacking.

"In a country built on the rule of law, it is of utmost importance that all FBI employees adhere to Department and FBI policies, particularly when confronted by what appear to be extraordinary circumstances or compelling personal convictions. Comey had several other lawful options available to him to advocate for the appointment of a Special Counsel, which he told us was his goal in making the disclosure," the report says.

"What was not permitted was the unauthorized disclosure of sensitive investigative information, obtained during the course of FBI employment, in order to achieve a personally desired outcome," it adds.

The watchdog office sent its findings in the report to the Justice Department earlier this summer and prosecutors declined to bring a case against him.

This the second report in two years that has criticized Comey's actions as FBI director. He received a separate condemnation from the same inspector general over the decisions he made during the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.