Epstein's Victims Long for Justice, the DOJ Wants Answers - Will His Powerful Friends Face Consequences?

Convicted sex-offender and millionaire Jeffrey Epstein was found hanging in his New York City jail cell Saturday. Epstein had been on suicide watch just weeks ago, but was apparently left alone in his cell. Now, the Department of Justice wants to know why.

"Mr. Epstein's death raises serious questions that must be answered," said US Attorney General William Barr.

"In addition to the FBI's investigation, I have consulted with the Inspector General who is opening an investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Epstein's death," Barr went on to say.

Epstein, who was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, attempted suicide on July 23.



An attorney for his cell mate at the time also has questions about his death.

"One has to wonder how it is that this man who just tried to take his own life by hanging himself a few weeks ago was in a position to successfully hang himself," said Attorney Bruce Barket.

According to the Washington Post, many of the jail's employees were working overtime, clocking in at 60-70 hours a week.

The apparent suicide follows the release of 2,000 court documents, possibly implicating some very powerful people, including former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson and British Royal Prince Andrew. Both have maintained their innocence.

They come from a lawsuit against Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell – who allegedly recruited girls into a sex trafficking ring.

Maxwell hasn't been charged.

Epstein also had past relationships with some of the most influential people in the world, including Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

His death immediately sparked conspiracy theories including a retweet from President Trump implicating the Clintons in his death.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) says conspiracy theories are unhelpful and only contribute to the spread of disinformation.

https://twitter.com/marcorubio/status/1160559490963595264?s=20

Meanwhile, Epstein's victims are disappointed in the outcome.

"I really wanted him to take up for what he did, and to be put in jail or prison and have to sit there and think about what it is he exactly did to so many people," says Michelle Licata.



Federal prosecutors assure the victims the investigation will go on.