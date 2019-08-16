Greg Laurie's SoCal Harvest Crusade to Mark 30th Anniversary, Aug. 23, 24 & 25 - Watch on CBN News Channel

CBN News anchor John Jessup talks with Pastor Greg Laurie about his upcoming crusade in Anaheim, California. Click the player to watch.

Pastor Greg Laurie's SoCal Harvest 2019 will be held Friday, Aug. 23 thru Sunday, Aug. 25 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. The annual event is expected to draw tens of thousands of people to hear the gospel of Jesus Christ.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the SoCal Harvest. It's the longest-running large-scale evangelistic event in American history.

Each nightly event will feature some of the top Christian musical artists including Passion, Phil Wickham, Dennis Agajanian, for King & Country, Graham Saber, Jeremy Camp, Lecrae, Newsboys, and Chris Tomlin.

Sunday night's event will also feature special guest Darryl Strawberry, a former right fielder who played 17 seasons in Major League Baseball.

Laurie will also present a special life-changing message of hope through Jesus Christ each evening designed to answer life's big questions like do you question your purpose, how to find real happiness, or wonder if there's life after death?

In an interview with CBN News Friday, Laurie said people who attend his event or watch it via television and/or live stream can expect something fun, exciting, engaging, relevant, but at the same time, something that really elevates the message of the gospel.

"That's the whole point of the SoCal Harvest, which I'm told is the longest-running, large-scale event in American history," he said. "We've been doing this for 30 years, basically in the same venue, the Angel Stadium."

"I think people are shocked to find when they come in, it's like a feeling of celebration – almost like a big Christian party," Laurie noted. "But I don't mean to trivialize it in any way. Because when the moment comes for the gospel to be preached, people are quiet. I mean it's amazing to me that the stadium falls silent to hear what the Bible has to say."

"And the most important moment is when we extend an invitation and we see thousands of people walk down on that field to make a profession of faith to follow Christ," he continued. "Over the last 30 years, we have seen 500,000 people make the profession of faith to follow Christ. That's the moment that it's all worth coming for."

"But the way we get those people there is because Christians bring them," Laurie explained. "So we're always emphasizing to folks that come bring a non-believer with you because 85 percent of those that come down on the field to make that commitment or recommit to Christ were brought by a friend."

When asked what's changed over the last 30 years, the Southern California pastor said a lot has changed, but there's one thing that remains constant.

"Our music has changed. Our graphics have changed. Technology has changed. But here's what has not changed, that moment that the gospel is proclaimed," he said.

Laurie noted that he tries to keep his message simple due to the great Bible illiteracy in our nation.

"I try to break my terms down and make it very understandable from the moment of my message to the end, I'm effectively preaching for a decision," he explained.

Laurie also commented on the several high profile Christians who've publicly turned their backs on their faith recently.

"Any believer can fall away, even a committed believer. They can stumble," he said. "But a true believer will always come back to the Lord again. So just because someone comes out and says, 'Well, I'm no longer a Christian' or 'I don't believe this anymore' doesn't mean they won't return to the Lord later."

"If they don't come back again, then I would question if they were true believers to start with," Laurie continued. "The faith that cannot be tested is a faith that cannot be trusted. I've had my faith tested. Our son went to be with the Lord 11 years ago in an automobile accident. Just because I'm a pastor does not mean I have some kind of super faith, more than a regular Christian."

"So what I had to do was trust God, and God came through for me," he said. "God kept his promises to me. God sustained me and sustained me. And in fact, my faith got stronger."

"It's all about a relationship with Christ," the pastor added. "It's not about being a Christian musician or writing Christian books or going to a church, it's about a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. The way you do not go backward is to always be going forward. And I think when you are constantly seeking to be more like Christ and constantly growing in your faith, you're not going to become one of those casualties."

Laurie is the pastor of the Harvest Christian Fellowship with locations in Riverside and Irvine, California and Maui, Hawaii. The author of more than 70 books, he also serves as a board member of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

According to the Harvest Christian Fellowship website, Harvest events are designed to be opportunities for Christians to invite family members, co-workers, friends, and acquaintances to hear the gospel in an environment that is entertaining and non-threatening.

For more information about the SoCal Harvest Crusade, click here.

SoCal Harvest to be Broadcast Live on the CBN News Channel

For the first time in the SoCal Harvest history, the event will be televised live on the CBN News Channel. The event will begin at 7:00 pm Pacific/10:00 pm Eastern on Friday, Aug. 23, and Saturday, Aug. 24. Sunday, Aug. 25, the event will begin at 6:00 pm Pacific/9:00 Eastern.

There are several ways to watch the CBN News Channel. To find out if you have the CBN News Channel in your area, click here.

The CBN News Channel is also available on your Roku or on the CBN News App.

You can also watch the CBN News Channel on CBNNews.com on the right side of your computer screen.

Watch the SoCal Harvest 2019 promo below.