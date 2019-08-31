Hurricane Dorian's Path Avoids Most of Southern Florida, Still Expected to Blast the Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian's path indicates a shift away from most of Southern Florida, revealing that there's a chance the storm will strike the Carolinas or remain at sea.

Dorian is now expected to move up the Southeast coast, bringing dangerous storm surge and powerful winds to the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina during the middle of next week, according to ABC News.

Even though the forecast looks better for Florida, the presence of such a powerful storm still places the coast in danger.

The storm's wind speeds increased to 150 miles per hour, putting it at the upper end of Category 4 strength.

The National Hurricane Center latest report reveals that Hurricane Dorian is severe and continues heading for the Northwestern Bahamas with life-threatening storm surge and devastating winds.

High-resolution visible imagery over the eye of #Dorian is stunning this morning. This is a special view of 30-second @NOAA high-resolution visible imagery that forecasters use. Catch the latest on this hurricane's forecast at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/J8lerryPrj — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 31, 2019

Wind speeds are expected to strengthen to 155 miles per hour, just short of Category 5 force, before weakening to 140 or so as it nears Florida.

Ken Graham, director of the National Hurricane Center, described Dorian as a textbook storm with a well-defined eye that is still growing in strength.

"If you're in Florida, yes, you can look at it and see that as we're getting further off the coast, and it seems like good news," Graham said late Saturday morning. "But again, at the same time, a 150-mile hurricane. This is a powerful storm. A little closer to us and you could get more impacts. But either way, some places in Florida could see some of that rain, could still see some of those elevated tides with the storm surge, so we've just got to pay attention to the latest forecast."

The Weather Channel reports a hurricane warning is in effect for much of the northwestern Bahamas, including Freeport, Grand Bahama, and Nassau and New Providence Island. A hurricane watch is in effect for Andros Island. Computer models have the storm stalling and dumping as much as 50 inches with the possibility of dangerous flash floods.

CBN's Operation Blessing US Disaster Team deployed to Central Florida on Friday.

A team of volunteers took a generator-powered shower trailer, a 35-foot truck full of food and disaster relief supplies, and a work order trailer with gear to serve impacted communities.

"We actually have supplies that volunteers can just show up with the shirts on their back and go out and serve the community," says Operation Blessing's Blake Mueller.

He's praying the storm turns away, but if it does hit, Operation Blessing is prepared to stay and serve impacted communities for months if needed.

"Our overall mission is to end human suffering down there in the disaster-related area, and how we do that is by setting distribution centers that have non- perishable items along with hygiene products and cleaning supplies to hand out to the community. Not only that, but we offer free, hot meals to the community," Mueller adds.

For so many, this holiday weekend will be used to prepare and brace.