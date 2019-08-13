Displaying 30+ Stories
IL Governor Signs Bill Mandating LGBT History Curriculum in All Public Schools

08-13-2019
Andrea Morris
Illinois has passed a law requiring "LGBT history" to be taught in all public schools.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D - IL) signed House Bill 246 on August 9 with the objective of encouraging a more diverse history curriculum.

HB 246 says the provisions are in the public interest, for the public benefit, and to serve secular public purposes.

This affects all schools, stipulating they include "the role and contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people" in official textbooks.
 
It also includes a section that allows the state education department to implement rules "as necessary" for the law to be enacted and quote, "to ensure the religious neutrality of the textbook block grant program."

Gov. Pritzker's said, "The LGBTQ community won't just have a seat at the table, they will be equal partners in the fight to make equality a lived reality for all."

New Jersey, California, and Colorado have also embraced the new LGBT school curriculum.

Those disapproving of the new course outline expressed their opposition on Twitter:

The law goes into effect on July 2020. 

