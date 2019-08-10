Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead of Apparent Suicide in NYC Jail

Alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell from an apparent suicide, ABC News reports.

Police told ABC News that Epstein, 66, died by suicide in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center overnight.

The exact time and circumstances surrounding his death are unknown at this time.

WATCH: ABC News Special Report: Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide overnight in his Lower Manhattan jail cell where he had been held pending trial on federal sex trafficking charges, three law enforcement officials told @ABC News. https://t.co/62ck8x1HNG pic.twitter.com/Ugd5VZjHZj — ABC News (@ABC) August 10, 2019

The billionaire business mogul was arrested in July on federal charges for allegedly running a child sex trafficking ring for years. He is a registered sex offender and is accused of abusing dozens of underage girls in New York and Florida.

US District Judge Richard Berman refused to grant Epstein bail because he said Epstein is a danger to his community and is a flight risk.

CBN News previously reported that Epstein was found injured and in a fetal position in his New York City jail cell after a possible attempted suicide on July 24. He was semi-conscious "with marks on his neck." Sources close to the investigation said that Epstein may have tried to hang himself, while another source said his injuries were not serious and noted that Epstein may have tried to injure himself to get transferred to another facility.

Epstein was known for socializing with princes and presidents and lived in one of the biggest mansions in New York. He was a college dropout, but became a desired supporter of professors and scientists. Also, he donated millions of dollars to Harvard University and other causes.



Still, it was never apparent how the middle-class Brooklyn math genius became a Wall Street whiz and expert of high finance.