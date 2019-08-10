Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead of Apparent Suicide in NYC Jail

08-10-2019
Andrea Morris

Alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell from an apparent suicide, ABC News reports.

Police told ABC News that Epstein, 66, died by suicide in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center overnight. 

The exact time and circumstances surrounding his death are unknown at this time. 

The billionaire business mogul was arrested in July on federal charges for allegedly running a child sex trafficking ring for years. He is a registered sex offender and is accused of abusing dozens of underage girls in New York and Florida. 

US District Judge Richard Berman refused to grant Epstein bail because he said Epstein is a danger to his community and is a flight risk. 

CBN News previously reported that Epstein was found injured and in a fetal position in his New York City jail cell after a possible attempted suicide on July 24. He was semi-conscious "with marks on his neck." Sources close to the investigation said that Epstein may have tried to hang himself, while another source said his injuries were not serious and noted that Epstein may have tried to injure himself to get transferred to another facility.

Epstein was known for socializing with princes and presidents and lived in one of the biggest mansions in New York. He was a college dropout, but became a desired supporter of professors and scientists. Also, he donated millions of dollars to Harvard University and other causes.
  
Still, it was never apparent how the middle-class Brooklyn math genius became a Wall Street whiz and expert of high finance.

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles