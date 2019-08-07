'Made in the Image of God': How Abortion's 'Culture of Violence' Devalues Life and Leads to Mass Shootings

With the country still reeling from two mass shootings over the weekend, some conservatives and Christians are focusing on abortion and the dissonance our country has between the response to mass shootings and the response to abortion.

Constitutional Law Attorney Jenna Ellis spoke with CBN News about the current 'devaluing culture' and how Christians can positively impact these issues.

"Devaluing the sanctity of human life when we as a culture don't understand how to protect even the smallest of these. We have this culture of violence and glorifying abortion – this is violent murder against human beings on a daily basis," she says.

"When we have that dissonance between protection of the smallest lives, then we shouldn't be surprised when we have a culture that will go out and commit mass atrocities against human beings," Ellis contends.

"This is something where we as Christians really need to understand how to reach the culture with truth and bring God and truth back into the culture about why every human from conception and all the way until natural death are made in the image of God and worthy of protection."

She added that as Christians, we must respond to these attacks on the innocent by challenging each another's understanding and position on these problems.

"Ask people questions and challenge them with their world view rather than just speaking truth to them and hoping that they hear it. As Christians we need to stand firm, we need to speak up, we need to make sure we are speaking truth boldly. Even in the midst of this current culture that will make fun of us, call us racist and bigots. We have to pray. Pray that we can influence every person."

She emphasized that we can't rely on politics and government to change the hearts and minds of culture.

"Our church has to be active in our community. We have to be active in our friends network. We as Christians are called to be the light and salt of the world. We need to be going out daily and actually doing and accomplishing it," she concluded.

