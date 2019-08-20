'Our Character Is What We Do When We Think Nobody Is Looking': New York Jogger Stops to Give His Shoes to Homeless Man

A man who was jogging in the World Trade Center area of New York has been videoed taking off his sneakers and gifting them to a homeless man.

In the footage posted to Twitter, the middle-aged man can be seen stopping to converse with the homeless person, who is sat next to the gutter. Moments later, the jogger begins removing his shoes and socks, before handing the sneakers to the grateful homeless man.

The jogger continues on down the road, barefoot, having engaged in a wonderful gesture of kindness. At the same time, the homeless man can be seen delightedly throwing on his new pair of sneakers!

“I assumed he was taking his sock off because he had money in it,” Antonella, who took the video from inside a cab, noted on Twitter. Soon she realized that the jogger was actually offering his footwear to the struggling man. “This was a nice reminder that I shouldn’t be glued to scrolling thru my phone in public,” she added.

It was 9am in the WTC area, I watched as a jogger took off his sneakers, gave them to a homeless man, & walked the NYC streets barefoot. “Our character is what we do when we think nobody is looking.” pic.twitter.com/LT9dnMdHo0 — Antonella212 (Instagram) (@NYorNothing) August 18, 2019

Watching these wonderful moments of compassion unfold on the streets of New York should serve as a reminder of the fundamental call for Christians to care for those in need and show compassion to the downtrodden and oppressed.

“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, 36 I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.’” — Matthew 25:35-36.