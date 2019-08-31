Police: At Least Five People Dead and 21 Injured During Mass Shooting

Police in Odessa, Texas have shot and killed an armed gunman who stole a mail truck and shot at multiple people.

The Associated Press reports five people were killed and 21 were injured during a shooting Saturday afternoon in Odessa.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke saidy three law enforcement officers were among those shot.

The shooter, identified only as a white male in his mid 30s, was shot and killed by police in the parking lot of the Cinergy movie theater in Odessa Saturday afternoon, according to the Daily Mail.

The incident began with an attempted traffic stop by a public safety officer, and the fleeing suspect shot the officer - then fired at random motorists along Interstate 20.

Midland Police Department posted on their Facebook page, "It has been confirmed that the active shooter was shot and killed at the Cinergy in Odessa. There is no active shooter at this time. All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects."

President Donald Trump has been briefed and the White House is monitoring the situation, ABC News reports.

This is a developing story.