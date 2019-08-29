Regent University Dedicates Newly Named Shaw Chapel

Regent University held a special ceremony dedicating its campus chapel Wednesday.

Chancellor and CEO Pat Robertson was on hand for the ceremony, dedicating the chapel which is being named after businessman, investor and philanthropist Jack Shaw and his wife Jane.

The building is now known as Shaw Chapel.

Robertson described Shaw as "a dear friend for decades" and led the prayer of blessing over Shaw Chapel, committing it to the Lord.

"Jack Shaw has been a dear friend for decades. His father, Erby Shaw, ardently supported Regent and its mission to train Christian leaders. Today's dedication reflects the Shaw family's generous continued support of Regent University's extraordinary mission to prepare the next generation to impact the world," Robertson stated.

Shaw offered his own reflections on the impact of Regent saying, "How do you explain Regent University? One word —God! God is here! God will be here. Regent is a hallowed place." He also called the Regent community "called and chosen," saying, "May the Shekinah never leave this place. A place of vision — a place of legacies."

Mr. Shaw is the author of the popular and powerful book, "Little by Little: A Journey to Success and Significance for Life." He's also the chairman and CEO of Shaw Resources, a real-estate and property-management corporation in Greenville, South Carolina.

The 1,000-seat chapel was originally dedicated on March 22, 2013, and is designed after London's famous St. Martin in the Fields. It was built in the shape of a cross and features a stained-glass chancel window of the classic artist rendering of The Ascension, which depicts Jesus ascending into heaven.