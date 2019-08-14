'Taste and See That the LORD Is Good': Prayer Network Pleads for Chick-fil-A to Move to Ohio Town

Christians in one Ohio town are unifying after getting a little taste of Chick fil-A goodness – now they want more.

In Mansfield, Ohio, they don't have a stand-alone Chick fil-A. But the chicken chain did visit the city on July 6 in a food truck as part of a market study.

Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker said the intention was to test various locations in the city over the summer months to see if there is enough business to permanently locate a facility in Mansfield.

It was so popular that there were huge lines of people waiting to get one of the famous chicken sandwiches.

There were only a handful of Chick-fil-A food trucks in the entire country and Mansfield was delighted to be chosen as a test site.

Now local ministers and residents have banded together to get a brick and mortar store there, noting the company's mission statement to glorify God and the tremendous and "regal treatment" of its customers.

"Any business that chooses to honor GOD in the way they have holds great esteem," says Rev. Hank Webb. "One of the outstanding things they do is close their doors on Sunday to honor GOD. Not many businesses want to lose Sunday revenue, but they have chosen to stay true to their convictions and consequently, have prospered."

Rev. Jim Marshall says, "I believe we need more faith- based businesses to help bring positive change that Richland County is ready for. More people are beginning to look upward to the heavens for answers to bring this change."

And the Richland County Prayer Network said in a statement, "The faith community in Richland County, Ohio has a strong tradition, and while this has not been the case in other parts of the country, we wholeheartedly support the prospects of Chick fil-A choosing our neighborhood as its next franchise destination. We are eagerly 'setting the table' in anticipation for the arrival of Chick fil-A, and firmly believe that our families will taste and see that the LORD is good."

Chick-fil-A has created a culture that is known for its commitment to traditional Christian values. It is one of the most successful food chains in the US, earning the dedication of patrons and the regular praise of fans on social media.