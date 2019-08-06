'The Lord is Good': Miracle Boy Thrown from Mall of America Balcony Leaves ICU

A five-year-old boy who was attacked and viciously thrown from the third floor of the Mall of America is no longer in ICU.



Landen Hoffman was shopping with his mother and friends on April 12 when he was thrown over the rail of a balcony by 24-year-old Emmanuel Aranda.

Due to the impact, Landen suffered massive head trauma and fractured bones in his arm and legs.

An update was recently posted on Landen's GoFundMe page:

"The Lord is good, and we are thankful. We are happy to report that our son is no longer in intensive care and has been moved to an inpatient, physical rehab program at another hospital to help him continue to heal and focus on the next phase of his recovery. There is hard work ahead! And, our beautiful boy has endured much already, but he is strong and his spirit remains vibrant. We continue to be eternally grateful for every prayer, every act of kindness and the love this world has show us throughout this journey. Thank You"

So far, the family has raised $1,046,570 toward their $1 million goal. Proceeds from the campaign will help cover the cost of medical treatments and rehabilitative programs.

Family has continued to post updates on Landen's progress through Facebook posts.

"While the miracle of his survival is what we celebrate and thank Jesus for every day, we must also acknowledge that our beautiful boy has been on a very challenging road to recovery."

Aranda told police that he had gone to the mall intending to kill an adult "because they usually stand near the balcony" but it did not "work out."

The Washington Post reports Aranda was sentenced on June 3 and will serve 19 years in prison. Landen's family did not attend the hearing, but said they forgive him and will continue to pray for him.

"The road to recovery remains long, but with God and you, we are assured to make it through," the family said.