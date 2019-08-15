'They Will Find Truth': Why Abby Johnson is Sending Every Abortion Clinic a Copy of 'Unplanned' DVD

The pro-life film, "Unplanned," about former Planned Parenthood director Abby Johnson, continues to see success.

With only a $6 million budget, the PureFlix film started making a profit on its opening weekend after debuting back in March with $6.1 million.

Now the film is seeing huge success in DVD sales.

"I have to tell you when we first started on this adventure of turning my book Unplanned into a film, we just prayed that anything negative, anything from the enemy would just be used for God's glory," Johnson said in an interview with CBN News. "And that's exactly what we have seen over and over again. The more push back that we've received, the better it did in the box office."

Johnson added, "Now all of this push back has caused a record number of DVD sales and so, we are just thrilled."

According to The Christian Post, the movie became the number one DVD in Amazon sales on the day of its release.

"Unplanned" was officially released in DVD format on Tuesday, having seen approximately 235,000 copies already sold prior to the release. It is also available on Blu-ray Disc, and can be streamed on-demand through Amazon Prime Video.

The film is the dramatic account of Johnson's rise in the abortion provider's organization. In eight years, she rose from college volunteer to one of the youngest clinic directors, to Employee of the Year - then she assisted with an abortion. The inspiring film traces Johnson's journey from staunch abortion advocate to standing side-by-side with the people who prayed for her spiritual transformation and facing the full, head-on attack of one of the most powerful organizations on Earth.

Johnson shared plans to send the DVD to every abortion clinic in the nation through her ministry called And Then There Were None.

"We have the most up-to-date database of abortion clinics across the United States, and we want these workers in these clinics to have the opportunity to see Unplanned," said Johnson. "And even if they watch it as a critic, that's ok. We just want them to watch it."

"Because what we think will happen and what we have seen happen in the lives of other workers who have watched it is that when they go see the film, when they see the film in their home, they will find truth," Johnson said. "And that truth will cause conviction in their heart. And we're just praying that there will be a mass exodus of abortion clinic workers who will leave after we send all of these DVDs in."

Johnson went on to say numerous abortion clinic workers have already left the industry after seeing "Unplanned" in theaters.

"So many," she said. "Apparently, Planned Parenthood had sent out an email about the film discouraging their employees from watching it, which is sort of like telling people 'here's a big red button, don't push it.'

"And so, a lot of Planned Parenthood employees and other abortion industry workers went into the film to watch the film and left very convicted and ended up calling our hotline, which is 24-hours a day," she continued. "And they ended up leaving and have now had a complete change of heart. A complete conversion of heart. And are now walking with Christ."

Order your copy of the "Unplanned" DVD -- click here.