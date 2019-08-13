Trump Admin To Enforce Ban Blocking Clinics from Abortion Referrals

The Trump administration is moving forward with plans to enforce a ban that blocks abortion clinics that receive federal funding from referring women for abortions.

The administration has now set a timetable for clinics to comply with the new rule.

Under the new rule, Planned Parenthood and other taxpayer-funded family planning clinics must stop referring women for abortions.

The Department of Health and Human Services notified family planning clinics that it will begin enforcing the ban on abortion referrals, along with a requirement that clinics maintain separate finances from facilities that provide abortions.

Plans on how clinics intend to comply with the new rules are due by Aug. 19.

The move comes as Planned Parenthood and other providers are suing the Trump administration to overturn the regulations.

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life, says the administration's actions are good news for pro-lifers.

"This is actually a great demonstration of why elections matter," she explained. "President Trump promised to defund Planned Parenthood. We haven't been able to get a full de-funding measure through Congress, but this was one step the president and his administration was able to take to ban Title X recipients, to enforce the law, to say, 'Look you can co-locate an abortion facility in a family planning clinic. You can't close a sale of abortion while you're trying to serve women on the taxpayer's dollar.'"

Tennessee could be the latest state to limit access to abortions. Lawmakers will debate an amendment to a stalled "fetal heartbeat" bill.

The re-worked bill, which is expected to be put up for a vote in January, would impose a total ban on abortions once a mother knows she's pregnant.

The goal, like other recent statewide efforts, is to set up a legal challenge to Roe v. Wade.

Meanwhile, there's even more good news for the pro-life movement.

According to The Christian Post, the DVD release of the pro-life movie, "Unplanned," is currently number one on Amazon's best-selling drama charts.

The Pureflix film debuted in theaters on March 29 and tells the true story of former planned parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson

The film is now available on DVD, Blu-ray and in digital formats. To order your copy of "Unplanned," click here.