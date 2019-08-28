Trump Is Keeping His Pledge to Defend Innocent Life

When President Trump promised to protect innocent human life, he meant it - thanks to his administration's reforms, Planned Parenthood is giving up $60 million in federal funding, or enough to cover the costs of about 40,000 abortion procedures.

The rule change to Title X - a federal program designed to support various family planning projects - was first announced by the Department of Health and Human Services in February. Under the new guideline, organizations receiving Title X funds would have to ensure that those resources are not used to "perform, promote, refer for, or support abortion as a method of family planning." Likewise, the rules have called for a "clear financial and physical separation between Title X and non-Title X activities," meaning that Planned Parenthood would have to perform abortions in detached, separately-funded facilities.

Instead of complying with the new rule, America's largest abortion provider decided to forego Title X funding altogether - a major victory for pro-life activists like me who believe that taxpayer dollars should not be spent on killing innocent babies.

"I would defund because of the abortion factor," then-candidate Trump promised in 2016. "I would defund it, because I'm pro-life."

Notably, Donald Trump doesn't believe in defunding Planned Parenthood just for the sake of political retribution - as he has repeatedly stressed, he would gladly continue funding the organization as long as it stopped promoting and performing abortions.

Sadly, Planned Parenthood has its own set of priorities, and abortion is at the very top of the list. Instead of complying with the President's entirely reasonable Title X reforms - which simply tighten enforcement of the law's existing prohibition on funding abortion services — the organization petitioned the courts to freeze the new guidelines. When this preposterous legal challenge failed, Planned Parenthood made the call to withdraw from the federal grant program - despite the fact that it had every chance to preserve its Title X eligibility.

Planned Parenthood's fanaticism about preserving the consultation-to-abortion pipeline at its clinics only shows how necessary the new rules are to ensure that taxpayers are not forced to subsidize abortions.

Of course, while President Trump succeeded in eliminating a large chunk of Planned Parenthood's funding, it clearly wasn't enough to convince the organization to change its ways. Millions of Medicaid dollars continue to flow into Planned Parenthood's coffers every year, indirectly financing abortions - and now, thanks to Democrat lawmakers, infanticide - across America.

The Democrat-controlled House is unlikely to help the President address this problem any time soon, but President Trump is the type of leader who will continue fighting to uphold pro-life values for as long as he is in office - even if it means defunding Planned Parenthood's abortion clinics the hard way, one federal grant at a time.

Alveda King is the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and daughter of King's younger brother, Rev. A. D. King. She is a prominent American author, pro-life and civil rights activist and minister. She is a Fox News channel contributor and once served as a Senior Fellow at the Alexis de Tocqueville Institution, a Washington, D.C. think-tank. She is a former member of the Georgia House of Representatives and the founder of Alveda King Ministries.