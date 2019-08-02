Trump Team Hires Disgraced Beauty Queen Who Was Fired Over Tweets

Kathy Zhu, the former Miss Michigan beauty queen who says she was stripped of her crown because of her conservative values, just got a new employer – President Donald Trump.

The Trump 2020 campaign recently announced that Zhu will be serving on the Women for Trump Coalition Advisory Board for the upcoming elections.

The "Team Trump" official Twitter account announced the news.

"Team Trump welcomes Kathy Zhu to the Official #WomenforTrump Coalition Advisory Board!" said the account. " [Kathy] is a patriot who has continued to stand for American values despite being stripped of her crown. Thank you for your support of [President Trump] ."

Zhu said she is "so excited" to be on the advisory board and was later seen speaking at a Trump event.

CBN News reported last month that the Miss World America (MWA) organization took away Zhu's crown after discovering several social media posts that the organization said contained offensive content.

"They stripped me of my Miss Michigan title due to my refusal to try on a hijab in 2018, my tweet about black on black gun violence, and 'insensitive' statistical tweets," Zhu said

Zhu argued that the Islamic headscarf is used to oppress women in Muslim countries. MWA also took issue when Zhu tweeted this controversial statement about race: "Did you know the majority of black deaths are caused by other blacks? Fix problems within your own community before blaming others."

Zhu told The Independent that she stands by her words and has received an outpouring of support after MWA's decision.

"It is honestly sad that the left refers to statistics and facts as racist and insensitive," Zhu said. "I am very glad that I now have the opportunity to speak out about the unjust treatment of conservatives."