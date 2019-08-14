Uber Driver Surprises Fast Food Worker With New Church Clothes After Hearing She Couldn't Afford Them

An Uber driver from Buffalo, New York is going viral for her random act of kindness toward a stranger in need.

On August 3, Lamiyah Jabbar picked up a woman named Diane and took her to work at a Tim Hortons restaurant. During the drive, Diane shared that she had been taking care of her grandkids - not leaving much money for herself.

Jabbar loves doing random acts of kindness and was struck by her conversation with Diane.

After dropping her off at work, Jabbar went shopping and bought Diane a few items to help her during these tough times.

She wrote on her Instagram page, "This was on my mind from the moment she got out my car, so I had to contribute - can u imagine waiting till Christmas just to get a robe, house shoes and an outfit for church, we tend to take things for granted, but why not help someone else if u can."

Jabbar surprised Diane at the drive-thru window of her work. "Oh my God. Thank you so much," Diane said. "This has been such a horrible day and you just made this day so much better."

"I'm one of those people who's like, you can't tell me your issues and I can't move on without helping," Jabbar said.

Jabbar's video has nearly 19,000 views, demonstrating that good deeds can brighten someone's day.

"Drivers like Lamiyah are the heart of our service," Uber said in a statement, "and we're inspired by the things they do every day to help riders and strengthen their communities."