Woman Sobs 'Happy Tears' While Watching Young Man Comfort Nervous 96 year-old Woman During Flight

A woman was brought to tears after witnessing a simple act of kindness during a recent flight.

While traveling from San Diego to Nashville, Megan Ashley overheard an elderly woman saying that she was nervous because she hadn't flown in 15 years.

As the plane was taking off, she heard the 96-year-old woman ask a young man sitting next to her if she could hold his hand.

Ashley wrote in a Facebook post, “She asked for this man's hand during takeoff and then hugged him again when experiencing turbulence."

The young man continued to keep the woman calm by explaining everything that was happening throughout the flight.

"He knew just what to do the entire flight to help. He helped her stand up to go to the restroom and watched her carefully walk down the aisle. It made me smile the whole flight as he comforted her," Ashley added.

And he kept helping her after the flight ended. He helped the woman off the plane and into a wheelchair. He even lent a hand with finding her luggage and getting her to a family member that was waiting at the airport.

The woman was so grateful for the young man’s help, she wanted him to have her flight pretzels.

Ashley wrote, “Hats off to you sir, for your kind heart and your compassion toward someone whom you've never met. I have never been so touched on a flight before. This truly made my week."

The kind stranger’s name is not known, but Ashley appropriately called him “flight angel.”

Since Ashley published the story and photos to social media, they have been shared by thousands who value the beauty in benevolence.