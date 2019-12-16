25 Million Americans in Path of Deadly, Massive, Winter Storm

At least 25 million Americans face a winter weather alert today. A deadly new storm system is moving from Missouri to Maine, forcing those in its path to take caution.

Already, the storm is blamed for at least four deaths and has forced authorities in three states to close highways.

On Sunday, the storm brought snow and ice to the Plains. South of Omaha, Nebraska, five died in car crashes, possibly caused by snowy conditions according to the Omaha World-Herald.

In Kansas City, eight inches of snow fell in some areas, making it difficult for the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos to play football on Sunday afternoon and forcing schools to cancel Monday classes.



Now the storm system is expanding into the mid-Atlantic, creating slick spots for commuters from Indianapolis to Philadelphia.

On the East Coast, the storm will be delivering a combination of rain, snow, and ice. Forecasters say Pennsylvania and southern New England could get up to a quarter of an inch of ice glaze on surfaces like power lines and hand railings.



Meanwhile, a second storm system is developing today in the lower Mississippi Valley with snow and ice on the northern edge and severe thunderstorms in the Southeast.

The system should exit off the New England coast Tuesday night but it will usher in a cold wave that will target the Great Lakes and the Northeast.

