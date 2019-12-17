A Way to Get New Business and Bypass Parents? Planned Parenthood Plans 50 'Wellbeing Centers' Inside Schools

NEWS ANALYSIS

Planned Parenthood Los Angeles, CA, has announced its joint effort with the city to open 50 "health" centers inside LA County high schools.

The county will provide $10 million in funding for the new effort over the next five years with the nation's largest abortion provider chipping in $5 million, according to The Los Angeles Times.

In a press release, Planned Parenthood touted this new venture as a "first-of-its-kind collaboration" to address the "social, emotional, and sexual health needs of young people throughout Los Angeles County."

Five such centers, which Planned Parenthood is calling "Wellbeing Centers," have already opened in lower-income areas of the school district. Planned Parenthood says these centers are to provide a "safe" place within the school itself "where students can receive the education and health services they need to lead healthy lives."

While the centers won't provide surgical abortions, they will offer "pregnancy options counseling," emergency contraception, STI testing and treatment, and birth control options.

"Finding support to grapple with these issues generally requires students to go off-campus and means time away from class, money for transportation, and explaining your whereabouts to others, all hurdles that loom large for teens," said Sue Dunlap, president, and CEO of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles.

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council slams this new venture on the FRC website, saying that this new model is a way for Planned Parenthood to gain access to new business prospects and bypass parents altogether.

"With help from local districts, the abortion lobby doesn't have to wait for teenagers to come to them. They can go directly to students—without parents ever finding out. For Planned Parenthood, who's desperately trying to scrounge up new business, this is a dream come true," Perkins wrote.

This new business model for the nation's largest abortion provider comes at a time when the number of women getting surgical abortions is at an all-time low, the lowest since the Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide in 1973.

The Times provides insight into how the new system works. The newspaper interviewed a student in one high school who wanted to begin having sexual relations with her boyfriend, but didn't want to talk to her mother about contraception, and wouldn't be able to go to a medical appointment on her own. California allows minors as young as 13 to get birth control without parental consent. So, as the newspaper reported, with the new "Wellbeing Center" conveniently in the school, problem solved; it was easy. Mom never had to know."

The high school senior, who asked not to be named to protect her privacy, said that with the clinic's counseling she decided to start the birth control pill. Without this help, she said, she may not have sought out any expertise.

"It being on campus — there was no excuse not to go," she said."

Of course, if the pill fails, she can get a ready referral for an abortion at a Planned Parenthood clinic.

And it's a given that birth control pills don't protect from sexually transmitted diseases.

The Centers for Disease Control ( CDC) report that sexually transmitted infections (STI) have been on the increase nationwide since 2013. In California, people ages 15 to 24 accounted for half of the gonorrhea and almost a third of chlamydia cases in the Golden State last year, though they represent only 20% of the population, according to the California Department of Public Health.

So the question becomes, is comprehensive sex education, like that promulgated by Planned Parenthood in its new school-based centers, the answer to these problems?

A 2016 CDC report showed what works best. The study found that young people who are virgins have the healthiest life habits.

In its reporting, The Federalist took note of the uniqueness of this study.

"What makes this report particularly interesting, beyond its categorization by sexual activity, is it examines widely varied safety and health behaviors from bike helmet and seat belt use to substance abuse, diet, doctor's visits, exercise, and even tanning bed use," author Glenn T. Shannon wrote for the news website.

"The report's two major conclusions are quite stark:

The virginal students rate significantly and consistently better in nearly all health-related behaviors and measures than their sexually active peers.

Teens who have sexual contact with the same or both sexes have remarkably lower percentages of healthy behaviors overall than their heterosexually active peers."

Would the Planned Parenthood counselor inform young students - like the one in the LA Times story - of the findings of that CDC report? Would abstinence be encouraged as the healthiest choice, and strategies of how to maintain it discussed?

Kristan Hawkins of the pro-life group Students For Life says this new public school/Planned Parenthood partnership represents a "conflict of interest" for the abortion giant because it stands to make millions from students who are not abstinent.

"Planned Parenthood has been targeting younger and younger girls through their version of sex education, beginning as early as elementary school, which encourages people to make risky sexual choices. That's how they make money – they profit from creating crisis through risky choices, then selling abortions to those same students," Hawkins wrote. "It's no surprise that Planned Parenthood has sought out an even more direct line to vulnerable young people by infiltrating their schools."

With five centers already operational before the public announcement, Planned Parenthood's blueprint is to open 16 more clinics around LA County in the coming year and on until it reaches a total number of 50.

Barbara Ferrer, the head of the L.A. County Department of Public Health, told The Times that the goal "after five years, will be to reduce absenteeism and see a decrease in positive STI tests at the clinics."

One can only hope.