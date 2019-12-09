DOJ Watchdog Report to be Released Today May Document FBI Investigation Errors 

A long-awaited report from the Justice Department's inspector general on the origins of the special counsel Robert Mueller's probe is set to be released on Monday.

Those familiar with Michael Horowitz's report say it does cite multiple errors and potential transgressions in the FBI's investigation. However, the report does conclude that the Department of Justice had sufficient evidence to launch the Mueller investigation.

Horowitz's report is expected to identify errors and misjudgments by some law enforcement officials, including by an FBI lawyer suspected of altering a document related to the surveillance of a former Trump campaign aide.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is scheduled to hear testimony from Horowitz on Wednesday, said he expected the report would be "damning" about the process of obtaining the warrant.

"I'm looking for evidence of whether or not they manipulated the facts to get the warrant," Graham, R-S.C., said on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

Attorney General William Barr reportedly disagrees with that finding. He's heading a separate investigation headed by US Attorney John Durham.

That investigation is looking for criminal misdeeds in the investigation.

Trump tweeted Sunday: "I.G. report out tomorrow. That will be the big story!"

He previously has said that he was awaiting Horowitz's report but that Durham's report may be even more important.

The report comes as Trump faces an impeachment inquiry in Congress centered on his efforts to press Ukraine to investigate a political rival, Democrat Joe Biden – a probe the president also claims is politically biased.